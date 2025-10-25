Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: IT, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Cast & Creators Shocked By How Far They Could Go

It: Welcome to Derry EPs Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Showrunner Jason Fuchs, and the cast on being able to push the horror envelope.

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry creators surprised by how far HBO let them push the horror boundaries on the series

Andy and Barbara Muschietti reveal the show is more intense and shocking than their It films

Showrunner Jason Fuchs and cast share how unsettling and graphic some scenes became during filming

Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise as the Derry prequel amps up gore, scares, and disturbing revelations

When Stephen King's It was originally released in 1986, it was one of the most controversial novels of its time surrounding the demonic killer clown known as Pennywise and the youths he terrorized in Dairy, Maine. In fact, his most infamous scene was never depicted on screen from the 1990s ABC miniseries or the Andy Muschietti theatrical films in 2017 with It and 2019's It Chapter Two. While promoting the upcoming prequel series It: Welcome to Derry, creators Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and showrunner Jason Fuchs, along with some of the cast, spoke with Variety about the boundaries they were able to push and their surprise at HBO's lack of resistance.

It: Welcome to Derry Creatives Surprise at What They're Allowed to Get Away With

It: Welcome to Derry stars Bill Skarsgård, who reprises his role as Pennywise from the films, and is set in 1962. While the films earned their R-ratings with their share of blood and gore, Welcome to Derry looks to up the ante. "I think the audience likes to be surprised, likes to be stimulated in ways that they weren't before," Andy Muschietti said at the LA premiere, "We did it more intensely in every aspect." Barbara added, "While we were shooting, I kept thinking, 'I'm going to get the call,'" she recalled. "But we kept on presenting these scenes and episodes, and they kept on responding and loving them. We've been very lucky to have the support from the studio."

Taylour Paige, who plays Charlotte Hanlon, a mother who moves to Derry with her Army husband with their son, recalled Barbara warning about watching the series, considering the actress gave birth months ago, "She was like, 'You just had a baby, honey. Maybe take some time to watch it because those first few episodes…'" Paige said. "But you know what? If you're gonna do it, do it – go all the way. It's a lot. It's crazy. And I had…an unmedicated birth, so I was in it. So yeah, it hit me a little more…It was good that she warned me because I felt nauseous."

Chris Chalk, who plays Dick Hallorann, the popular King character most synonymous with The Shining, and an addition to the HBO series, said, "There are things that you are going to see that are appropriately disgusting." For more, including comments from Fuchs and an update on the Muschiettis' Batman film, you can check out the entire article. It: Welcome to Derry, which also stars Jovan Adepo, Blake Cameron James, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler, premieres on October 26th on HBO.

