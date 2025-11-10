Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch
It: Welcome to Derry, Reacher, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Roan/Lauper, SNL, Reacher, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, Tracker, and more!
Article Summary
- Get the latest on It: Welcome to Derry with an S01E04 promo trailer
- Dive into must-see updates on Reacher, Stranger Things 5, Tracker, and Smiling Friends
- Catch BCTV Daily Dispatch coverage of AEW, WWE, SNL, Rock Hall of Fame, and Talamasca: The Secret Order
- Stay tuned for TV news round-ups, interviews, episode reviews, and streaming insights every day
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, YouTube TV/Disney, AEW & WWE, Chappell Roan & Cyndi Lauper, SNL, Reacher, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, The Road, Tracker, Hana-Kimi, Bat-Fam, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 10th, 2025:
It: Welcome to Derry S01E04 Trailer: Dick Hallorann Sees The Signs
Getting That $20 YouTube TV/Disney Credit Depends on How You Subscribe
It: Welcome to Derry: King Offers "Spinal Tap"-Themed Episode 3 Tease
AEW Collision Review: Blood & Guts Advantages Set for Wednesday
Drama Alert: Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Walk Out Of AEW Collision
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Highlight: Chappell Roan Inducts Cyndi Lauper
SNL 51 Featured Players, Pete Davidson Boost Otherwise Okay Effort
Reacher Season 4, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our Updated S01E04: "Wet Work" Preview
It: Welcome to Derry S01E03: Our Updated "Now You See It" Preview
Stranger Things: Hawke on Joe Keery's "Scoops Ahoy" Wedding Surprise
Smiling Friends Get Back to Nature (S03E05 Preview); NYC Pop-Up Info
The Road Makes Its Way to Oklahoma Ranch, OKC: Our S01E04 Preview
Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E04: "No Man's Land" Preview
Hana-Kimi: First-Ever Anime Adaptation Hits Crunchyroll in Jan 2026
Bat-Fam: Bobby Moynihan Talks Man-Bat, Favorite Batman, SNL & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!