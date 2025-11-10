Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

It: Welcome to Derry, Reacher, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Roan/Lauper, SNL, Reacher, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, Tracker, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest on It: Welcome to Derry with an S01E04 promo trailer

Dive into must-see updates on Reacher, Stranger Things 5, Tracker, and Smiling Friends

Catch BCTV Daily Dispatch coverage of AEW, WWE, SNL, Rock Hall of Fame, and Talamasca: The Secret Order

Stay tuned for TV news round-ups, interviews, episode reviews, and streaming insights every day

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, YouTube TV/Disney, AEW & WWE, Chappell Roan & Cyndi Lauper, SNL, Reacher, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, The Road, Tracker, Hana-Kimi, Bat-Fam, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 10th, 2025:

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04 Trailer: Dick Hallorann Sees The Signs

Getting That $20 YouTube TV/Disney Credit Depends on How You Subscribe

It: Welcome to Derry: King Offers "Spinal Tap"-Themed Episode 3 Tease

AEW Collision Review: Blood & Guts Advantages Set for Wednesday

Drama Alert: Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Walk Out Of AEW Collision

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Highlight: Chappell Roan Inducts Cyndi Lauper

SNL 51 Featured Players, Pete Davidson Boost Otherwise Okay Effort

Reacher Season 4, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our Updated S01E04: "Wet Work" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E03: Our Updated "Now You See It" Preview

Stranger Things: Hawke on Joe Keery's "Scoops Ahoy" Wedding Surprise

Smiling Friends Get Back to Nature (S03E05 Preview); NYC Pop-Up Info

The Road Makes Its Way to Oklahoma Ranch, OKC: Our S01E04 Preview

Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E04: "No Man's Land" Preview

Hana-Kimi: First-Ever Anime Adaptation Hits Crunchyroll in Jan 2026

Bat-Fam: Bobby Moynihan Talks Man-Bat, Favorite Batman, SNL & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!