Hana-Kimi: First-Ever Anime Adaptation Hits Crunchyroll in Jan 2026

Hisaya Nakajo's classic romantic comedy manga Hana-Kimi is getting its first-ever anime adaptation, set to hit Crunchyroll in January 2026.

Produced by Signal.MD, the series is directed by Natsuki Takemura with series composition by Takao Yoshioka

J-Pop sensation YOASOBI will perform both opening and ending theme songs for the Hana-Kimi anime

Romantic comedy follows Mizuki, a girl disguising herself as a boy to attend an all-boys’ Japanese high school

Crunchyroll has released a new trailer for the first-ever anime adaptation of Hisaya Nakajo's classic high school romance manga, Hana-Kimi, arriving on Crunchyroll on January 4th, 2026. The brand new series from studio Signal.MD (Nina the Starry Bride) is led by director Natsuki Takemura (Go! Go! Vehicle Zoo) and has also confirmed that famous J-Pop duo, YOASOBI, will be performing both the opening and ending songs for the series. The series will be airing worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India.

In Hana-Kimi, Japanese-American track and field star Mizuki has transferred to a high school in Japan… but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school…and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates…they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates–and the school nurse–must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation…

It's your everyday story of a girl who cons her parents into sending her to a foreign country just to secretly enroll in an all-boys' school to chase after the boy she has a crush on, and cause havoc with all the hot boys there. Why, it's practically a documentary or a how-to manual for girls to pose as boys to chase after boys! Nothing weird about that at all, nooooo!

Hana-Kimi Anine Production Staff

Original Creator: Hisaya Nakajo "To You in Full Bloom" (Hakusensha, Hana to Yume Comics)

Director: Natsuki Takemura

Assistant Director: Shigeru Ueda

Series Composition: Takao Yoshioka

Character Design: Shiyi Su

Music: Masaru Yokoyama

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Animation Production: Signal.MD

Hani-Kimi Japanese Voice Cast

Aya Yamane as Mizuki Ashiya

Taku Yashiro as Izumi Sano

Kikunosuke Toya as Shuichi Nakatsu

Yuichiro Umehara as Minami Nanba

Jun Fukuyama as Hokuto Umeda

Reiji Kawashima as Senri Nakao

Wataru Komada as Kyogo Sekime

Koki Uchiyama as Daiki Kayashima

Anan Furuya as Shinji Noe

Kotaro Nishiyama as Wataru Nihonbashi

Yuko Natsuyoshi as Julia M. (Maxwell)

Hana-Kimi premieres on Crunchyroll on January 4th, 2026.

