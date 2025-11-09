Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road Makes Its Way to Oklahoma Ranch, OKC: Our S01E04 Preview

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and the musicians head out to Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, in our preview for CBS's The Road S01E04.

Article Summary The Road S01E04 heads to Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, with nine musicians vying for the spotlight

Keith Urban and Blake Shelton join the tour, and Gretchen Wilson performs "Here for the Party"

One contestant faces a sudden medical emergency that could end their journey prematurely

Meet the emerging artists, see new performance clips, and get details on guest advisors and prizes

As you saw last week (reca[[ed in the video above), EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban, and CBS's The Road is not down to nine musical contestants. Before the credits rolled on S01E03: "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2," Cassiday Daniels got the good news that she had locked down the highest rating from the audience, with Daniels praised for her ability to connect with the audience. The same couldn't be said for Jon Wood and Forrest McCurren, who found themselves in the bottom two.

"I think you both had really good moments. As far as getting that crowd going, it was hard for you, Jon, because you were the first out of the gate, but I think you held your own. Forrest, I think you're such a good storyteller. Your original tonight, particularly, with the opening lyrics … any crowd is going to be in," Urban shared with the duo, before announcing that McCurren had made the cut and Wood would be riding off into the sunset. This week, the road leads to S01E04 "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 1" – but for one musician, it might be the end of the line before the next song is sung. Here's a look at what's ahead:

The Road Season 1 Episode 4 "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 1" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 4 "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 1" – The tour bus catches up with Keith Urban and Blake Shelton in Oklahoma City for the first of two shows at the Oklahoma Ranch, where the remaining nine musicians continue their pursuit of stardom. But for one musician, a sudden medical emergency may cut their journey short before the spotlight ever hits. Meanwhile, "Tour Manager" Gretchen Wilson takes the stage to perform her hit song, "Here for the Party." Here's a look at the sneak peeks and image gallery that were released:

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

When/Where Can I Watch "The Road"? The music competition series premieres tonight (9 pm – 10:30 pm ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. After tonight, the series airs 9:30-10:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 26th, and Sunday, Nov. 2nd (following NFL Doubleheaders) before moving to its regular 9-10 pm Sunday time period on Nov. 9th.

What Are They Competing For? Along with a $250,000 cash award and a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers), the winner will receive a performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026 in Indio, Calif. In addition, Red Bull will provide the winner of the competition the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox. Additionally, the two runners-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment.

Who Are the Guest Advisors on "The Road"? Country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne will serve as special guest advisors throughout the season, offering insight and guidance to the emerging musicians.

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the 11 remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Briana Adams

Age: 30

Location: Winchester, Texas

Instagram: @brianaadamsmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

Name: Forrest McCurren

Age: 35

Location: Jefferson City, Mo.

Instagram: @forrestmccurren

Name: Jenny Tolman

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram: @jennytolman

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

