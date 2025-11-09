Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry S01E03: Our Updated "Now You See It" Preview

With the latest chapter hitting tonight, here's our updated preview for HBO/HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Ep. 3: "Now You See It."

Article Summary Get the latest scoop on HBO's It: Welcome to Derry S01E03: "Now You See It" with new preview info.

Episode 3 features Dick Hallorann's military mission and Losers 2.0 diving into dark mysteries.

The show's creators promise shocking twists—nothing is safe and expectations will be shattered.

Behind-the-scenes insights reveal how the brutal episode 1 shocked viewers and set the series tone.

Now that we have an official overview for filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry S01E03: "Now You See It," we have a clearer picture of what's ahead – at least, we think we do. That's because Kane and Fuchs have really been driving home the point that even if we think we know where things are going, we don't. Based on what we've seen so far, we know that Chris Chalk's Dick Hallorann will be a major player in the military's efforts to retrieve the fear-based "weapon" that has been referenced. But our bigger concern is for "Losers 2.0" because it reads like they're going to be dabbling in some stuff they may not fully comprehend.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 3: "Now You See It" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 3: "Now You See It" – General Shaw pushes ahead with his mission, ordering Leroy and Pauly to escort Dick Hallorann on an aerial search for a new dig site; Rose attends a tribal meeting; Ronnie, Lilly, Will, and Rich attempt to get visual proof by conjuring an Orixá. Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Guadalis Del Carmen & Gabe Hobson, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery, followed by a look behind the scenes at Episode 2, the latest episode of the official podcast, and a spotlight on the show's opening credits:

EP, Co-Showrunner on Opening Episode's "Red Wedding" Moment

Yeah, the final moments of the first chapter were brutal. The opening scene introduced Matty (Miles Ekhardt), only for him to be killed (for lack of a better phrase) in a truly horrific way. But that was just the opening salvo. Matty's classmates, Lilly (Clara Stack), Ronnie (Amanda Christine), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie (Matilda Legault), join together to get some answers. Let's just say that it did not go well, leaving only a severely wounded Lilly and Ronnie as the survivors – and a whole lot of viewers left staring at their screens, uttering, "Did they just f***ing kill the 'Losers Club'?"

"We love it," Barbara Muschietti shared during a profile interview with EW, comparing it to a famous/infamous shocking moment from HBO's Game of Thrones. "It's our Red Wedding." Andy Muschietti added, "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

"It was a product of that mini room experience where we decided, 'What if this happened?'" Fuchs revealed, offering some insights into the mini writers' room consisting of Fuchs, Kane, and the Muschiettis. Interestingly enough, the kids lived at the end of the original script for the pilot. "So the network didn't know that was going to happen in the context of the pitch. We had a wall with headshots of child actors who would've played the kids in [episode] 101. Andy theatrically stood up as I was pitching. I got to the part where all of them, other than Lilly and Ronnie, being eaten. Andy pulled the paper down, and there was a whole other group of kids [headshots] under there. I'll never forget seeing their faces and feeling like, 'If we can replicate their reaction in the room with audiences at home, we'll have a really interesting, exciting, satisfying way to end episode 1.'"

Barbara Muschietti admitted that they were expecting some pushback from the network when it came to how far they were pushing things regarding horror and the scare factor. "We went in [thinking] that will be the fight for us, we're gonna have to fight to keep on pushing the horror and push the jump scares. It was the opposite," she added, noting it was a "huge relief" to get the support.

