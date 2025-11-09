Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Reacher Season 4, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Reacher, Svengoolie, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Matlock, AEW/WWE, Tracker, Ghosts, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, then we're pretty sure that you're going to find a thing or three that's worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 9th, 2025:

SNL 51: Trump Covers Mamdani, RFK Jr, SNAP & More in Quick Cold Open

SNL 51 Pregame: Nikki Glaser/Sombr, Pete Davidson on Returning & More

Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson on Viewers Getting "Fight Fatigue"

Svengoolie: It's Stop-Motion Magic TONIGHT with "The Valley of Gwangi"

Here's Your Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025 Viewing Guide

Matlock S02E06 "Harm Reduction" Sneak Peeks: Some Serious "Nunsense"

AEW Collision Preview: Blood & Guts Advantage Matches Continue

WWE SmackDown Review: Champion Crowned, Superstar Suspended

Tracker: New S03E04: "No Man's Land" Sneak Peeks; Early S03E07 Preview

Ghosts S05E05: "T-Daddy" Sneak Peeks & Thanksgiving Episode Preview

Doctor Who: Why Every Companion Has Always Been Susan Foreman

Maigret: Wainwright & Okwok on Female Janvier, Simenon's Influence

