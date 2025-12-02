Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry S01E07: "The Black Spot" Image Gallery Released

Check out the image gallery that was released for HBO's It: Welcome to Derry S01E07: "The Black Spot," as things get a whole lot worse.

Dear filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane: please lie to us and tell us that Marge (Matilda Lawler) and Rich (Arian S. Cartaya) are going to be okay. Oh, and that Lilly (Clara Stack) and Ronnie (Amanda Christine) will end up friends – and also alive. Heading into this weekend's episode of HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, things have actually found a way to get worse. We can't shake this feeling that Ingrid (Madeleine Stowe) will be the human semi-scapegoat to quiet everything about Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Speaking of them, expect to get a whole lot of backstory on both of them when S01E07: "The Black Spot" hits on Sunday. But as we saw from the episode trailer, and as you'll be able to see in the images that were released earlier today, the action won't just be contained to the past as Pennywise prepares to feed on a lot of all-too-real fear and hate – and who was that taking his hand in the trailer? Hmmm…

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 7: "The Black Spot" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 7: "The Black Spot" –

During the latest episode of The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1, Stephen Rider spoke with hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin about the strong on-screen father/daughter chemistry between Rider's Grogan and Christine's Ronnie, how Andy & Barbara Muschietti, Fuchs, and Kane encourgaed a close comraderie among the cast, and how they were able to use the extra time created by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to connect more on a personal level.

"Well, the great thing is that Andy and Barbara, they put together when we first got there a bowling party. And so all the kids were there. All the kids. And it was like we had just got there, and I got a chance to meet Amanda, and I got a chance to meet her mother, Tamara. And it was awesome because from that moment, because of the type of mother she is, we exchanged information and we started to hang out. Her, Blake, I mean, we would literally, Jovon, Chris, all of us would go to the museum. We would go here, we would go there, we would go to each other's homes. I mean, I talk to them all the time. I still talk to… I talk to Amanda, like we talk. Like, that's my… that is my family. And I think the biggest blessing beyond that, in a lot of ways, was the strike,' Rider shared.

The actor continued, "Because it allowed all of us to really sit with these relationships, and we would FaceTime each other and talk. And she would tell me her being a little, you know, young. I'm like, oh man, it's like my niece is all over again, you know, like, you know, dealing with life. You know what I'm saying? But it allowed us to build an intimate relationship. And we had only filmed like a little bit before we went on strike. I think the biggest blessing is that we came back and we had a genuine relationship that transcended just me and her. Our families know each other. We still, you know, and we still talk. And so I love Amanda. And I didn't have to pretend on loving her. Now, of course, I had to personalize that because she's still not my daughter. She's not, right? But the fact that we learned how to love each other, and more so, especially for black women, she had to learn how to trust me. And I think it was important for me to allow her to recognize that she could lean on me, she could depend on me, and I was consistent, and I would show up, not just on set, but show up. And because of it, I believe we were able to hopefully transcend what the pages quote unquote said."

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

