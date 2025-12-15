Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys/SPN, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys & Supernatural, Doctor Who, SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, and more!

Article Summary Catch the latest on It: Welcome to Derry, including EP insights on Pennywise’s new layer of threat and finale preview

The Boys and Supernatural fans get updates on season 5 and the hotly-anticipated crossover reunion details

Stay in the loop with coverage of Doctor Who, SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, and more major TV headlines

Discover fresh news, episode previews, reviews, and behind-the-scenes stories from your favorite TV series in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys/Supernatural, John Cena, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SNL, Sweetpea, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, Tracker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 15th, 2025:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Simpson, Garcia Signal Season 3 Wrap

The Rookie Cast Breaks Out a Dance Party Over Season 8 Preview News

It: Welcome to Derry EPs on Pennywise's New "Layer of Threat" & More

The Boys Season 5/Supernatural Reunion: What We've Learned So Far

Everyone is Paying Tribute to John Cena in Honor of His Last Match

Doctor Who: Paul McGann Addresses McGann/Billie Piper Image "Leak"

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Review: John Cena's Perfect Ending

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Christina Chong Wraps Series Filming

It: Welcome to Derry: Here's Our Season Finale "Winter Fire" Preview

SNL Cast, Writers Do the Comedy Heavy Lifting in Fun, Freaky Effort

Sweetpea Season 2: Ella Purnell Still Learning as a Serial Killer

The Vampire Lestat: Will 2026 Bring Fans "The Summer of Sam Reid"?

Doctor Who, It: Welcome to Derry, Peaky Blinders: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rick and Morty: Things Could Get Personal Between Morty & Evil Morty

Doctor Who: The Kate Lethbridge-Stewart Deathwatch Gets Underway

The Road: Semi-Finals Action in "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN"

Tracker: Your S03E09: "Good Trouble" Preview; Season 3 Casting Update

It: Welcome to Derry Editor on Most Challenging Episode, Dick Halloran

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!