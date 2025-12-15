Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys/SPN, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys & Supernatural, Doctor Who, SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Here's your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys/Supernatural, John Cena, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SNL, Sweetpea, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, Tracker, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 15th, 2025:
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Simpson, Garcia Signal Season 3 Wrap
The Rookie Cast Breaks Out a Dance Party Over Season 8 Preview News
It: Welcome to Derry EPs on Pennywise's New "Layer of Threat" & More
The Boys Season 5/Supernatural Reunion: What We've Learned So Far
Everyone is Paying Tribute to John Cena in Honor of His Last Match
Doctor Who: Paul McGann Addresses McGann/Billie Piper Image "Leak"
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Review: John Cena's Perfect Ending
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Christina Chong Wraps Series Filming
It: Welcome to Derry: Here's Our Season Finale "Winter Fire" Preview
SNL Cast, Writers Do the Comedy Heavy Lifting in Fun, Freaky Effort
Sweetpea Season 2: Ella Purnell Still Learning as a Serial Killer
The Vampire Lestat: Will 2026 Bring Fans "The Summer of Sam Reid"?
Rick and Morty: Things Could Get Personal Between Morty & Evil Morty
Doctor Who: The Kate Lethbridge-Stewart Deathwatch Gets Underway
The Road: Semi-Finals Action in "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN"
Tracker: Your S03E09: "Good Trouble" Preview; Season 3 Casting Update
It: Welcome to Derry Editor on Most Challenging Episode, Dick Halloran
