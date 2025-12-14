Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: Here's Our Season Finale "Winter Fire" Preview

Here's our look at the season finale preview for showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry, S01E08: "Winter Fire."

Article Summary Pennywise returns for a final frenzy as Derry faces disaster in the It: Welcome to Derry season finale.

Episode 8, "Winter Fire", unites the Hanlons, Rose, Dick, and the kids against a new threat to their town.

Showrunners and the Muschiettis discuss big decisions, including the emotional loss of Rich.

Exclusive previews, behind-the-scenes insights, and official podcast links dive deep into the horror.

It all comes down to this, folks. Just when Derry thought Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) had gone into hibernation, leave it to the U.S. government to find a way to f**k things up and send the killer clown out on another feeding frenzy. Yeah, things aren't looking too good heading into the season finale of filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. With S01E08: "Winter Fire" hitting tonight, we've put together a preview package based on what's been released. It feels like they're (understandably) on spoiler lockdown, but we do have the episode trailer, as well as the latest edition of the official podcast and a look behind the scenes at the season's penultimate episode. Those are important to keep in mind, as several conversations touch on threads that lead into tonight's season-ending chapter. In addition, Skarsgård offers insights into Bob Gray/Pennywise, we see what goes into transforming Skarsgård into the killer clown, the Muschiettis discuss the decision to kill off Rich (Arian S. Cartaya), and more.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 8: "Winter Fire" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 8: "Winter Fire" Preview – A dense fog descends upon Derry as General Shaw presses forward with his mission. Consequently, the Hanlons join forces with Rose, Dick and the children in a desperate attempt to protect their town. Directed by Jamie Travis and written by Jason Fuchs.

Sadly, the fire at the Black Spot put Rich and Marge (Matilda Lawler) in a life-or-death situation. Amid heartfelt and heartbreaking exchanges, in which Rich opened up to Marge about the moment he fell for her, the two are forced to face the tragic reality that the cooler was only big enough to save one of them, with Rich making the ultimate sacrifice. "Of course. Well, we – it was back in the mini room a thousand years ago. You know, we knew that somebody had to go. And, you know, I think all the names were put on the table and I think we decided to go for the one that was gonna hit us all the hardest, possibly because of, you know, of that young love," Barbara shared with The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1 hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin when asked if the creative team debated making the call to have Rich die.

"I think, you know, there's like great love stories that end up in tragedy. A movie that I love is… that is 'Doctor Zhivago,' which is like a love story that spans over decades. Things like 'Out of Africa,' you know, or 'Romeo and Juliet' for that matter. So they're all like great love stories that are cemented in our souls so much because it has a tragic ending," Andy added. "I don't think we do it for the shock value of it. It's a bit of a reflection that you don't know what you got 'til it's gone. And…also we want to make people cry. So…"

Although the initial revelation that Rich would sacrifice himself for Marge brought tears to everyone's eyes ("Yeah, everybody was crying": Barbara), Andy noted that everyone involved "understood" the reason. "We talked about it and, you know, he understood what this was, that it was like, basically, a sacrifice was an ultimate act of love, and basically tells how much Rich loves Marge. He was willing to do this, and you know, he wanted to do it. But it was very… it was very sad for everyone," Andy shared. "It was hard to you know, and Arian was ten when he was shooting that, you know, and Tilly was fourteen. So you're asking these very adult emotions from these very little kids, but they are so brutally smart and sensitive and intuitive that they give these incredible performances, and you have, suddenly, a full audience of adults crying because of this little kid's performance," Barbara added.

