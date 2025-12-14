Doctor Who, It: Welcome to Derry, Peaky Blinders: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE/AEW, Malcolm in the Middle, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Svengoolie, It: Welcome to Derry, Down Cemetery Road, Doctor Who, Superman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 14th, 2025:

SNL 51 Cold Open: Drugged-Up Trump Orders Strike on Santa Claus & More

WWE: John Cena Makes Final Ring Entrance of Wrestling Career (VIDEO)

Malcolm in the Middle Revival: Muniz "Happy to Call Myself an Actor"

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Announces TV Broadcast, Radio Commentary Teams

WWE SmackDown Unbiased Review of The Greatest Show of All Time

AEW Collision Preview: Winter is Coming from Cardiff This Afternoon

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: The Last Time is Now

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man "Like the End of a Novel": Knight

SNL Pregame: Ashley Padilla, Hot Wings, Lily Allen, "Haircut" & More

Svengoolie Is Challenging MeTV Viewers to a "Duel" Tonight (PREVIEW)

Lanterns, Euphoria & Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Yen Press Announces 2 New Yen Audio Adaptations of Manga Titles

It: Welcome to Derry Editor on Muschiettis, TV vs Film Editing & More

Down Cemetery Road: Mick Herron's PI Series Renewed for Season 2

Doctor Who Would Work Great with Japanese Light Novel Titles

David Corenswet Says He Fought for Clark's Final Superman Chuckle

