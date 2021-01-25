It's a Sin: Russell T. Davies Series Debuts Trailer; Drops February 18

We've been hearing from Emmy nominated writer Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who, Queer as Folk) over the past few weeks about his upcoming HBO Max Original and Channel 4 limited series It's a Sin– but on Monday, viewers got the chance to preview the series for themselves. Set to debut all five episodes starting February 18 on the streaming service, It's a Sin is Davies' heartfelt chronicle of young friends navigating the joys, heartbreak, and outlandish parties that await them amidst an epidemic in 1980s London. And as you're about to see, we also have some poster key art introducing our cast to accompany the official trailer.

Written and executive produced by Davies with Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, The Stranger), It's a Sin stems from RED Production Company and was co-commissioned by Channel 4, with All3Media International distributing. Now here's your look at the official trailer:

Set in 1981, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, crossing the whole decade, their lives change as the mystery of that illness starts as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It's the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill (Lydia West), the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanizes them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade. There are terrible losses and wonderful friendships. And complex families, pushed to the limit and beyond. This is a series that remembers the boys we lost, and celebrates those lives that burned so brightly.

HBO Max Original limited series It's a Sin will premiere all five episodes on Thursday, February 18, on the streaming service.