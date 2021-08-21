It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Danny DeVito Makes It Complete

Up until now, we've had Rob McElhenney offering previews of the season, Kaitlin Olson & Glenn Howerton in the midst of a poop prank battle that we hope is still going on, and Charlie Day lounging on a very familiar sofa bed in a very familiar apartment. And it's been great, but it hasn't been The Gang. Well, we can now proudly report that we have a Danny DeVito sighting (as you'll see in the screencap below) on the Season 15 set with the rest of the crew in a video posted by McElhenney. And if the video makes you feel like The Gang slid back into It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mode with ease like they've been filming for months? You're not alone…

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

As we mentioned earlier, McElhenney took to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

Here's a look back at McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

And then there's the matter of this. McElhenney posted a look at what can best be described (by McElhenney) as "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band." Much like the preview below, Dennis and Mac's garb combined with them being by a voting station has us already laughing at the possibilities:

