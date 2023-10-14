Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 17

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: Mac-Approved Storylines?

Are we reading too much into It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney's post about Mac "thirsting" over Season 17 storylines?

Okay, so hear us out because what we're sharing makes sense if you think about it. Of course, now that we read that back we can't help feeling like that's how someone with a wacky conspiracy to share would kick off their pitch. Anyway… we realize that it's been some time since we had an update on FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The main reason for that has to do with there previously being WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes going on at the same time. Now, we have the writers' strike wrapped after the WGA ratified a new three-year deal (unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA is forced to wait for the AMPTP to return to the negotiating table after talks went south this week). That means that filming on any television projects involving SAG-AFTRA members is still shut down – but that doesn't mean that writing on new seasons can't get underway. And that's what we're hoping McElhenney's Instagram Stories post meant – as you're about to see.

Never one to not celebrate a Philadelphia team's victories, McElhenney shared an image of Bryce Harper from the Philadelphia Phillies celebrating the team moving on to Major League Baseball's (MLB) National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Above the look at some bare-chested, champagne & sweat soaked celebrating, McElhenney wrote, "Ronald MacDonald looking at storylines for next season like," and ending the comment with a "thirst" emoji. Just to be clear? This could easily be a fun line from McElhenney, and we can all move along. Then again, maybe they're spending this time not being able to return to filming yet to start plotting/outlining what's in store for Season 17. Again, we could be grasping at straws – but here's a look. And following that, we look back at who McElhenney believed would make an excellent boyfriend for Mac.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Has Role for Reynolds

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview from 2022, McElhenney and his Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently had very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark):

