J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot & Spotify Tap Christina Choi for Podcast Unit

The announcement of a multi-year deal will be sweet news for podcast fans, as Bad Robot is developing a whole unit on Spotify with the help of their head of podcasts, Christina Choi. Bad Robot is rolling out Bad Robot Audio, a new division dedicated to developing and producing original scripted and non-scripted audio content. This will launch in collaboration with Spotify and will be led by former Audible and Spotify award-winning executive, Choi who will be taking on the title of Head of Podcasts at Bad Robot. The announcement was made by Bad Robot's President and COO, Brian Weinstein. Emmy-nominated Choi joins Bad Robot from Audible where she served as Director of Content Partnerships under the content acquisition and development division. The new multi-year exclusive first look with Spotify gives Bad Robot Audio a showcase for these new narrative non-fiction and fiction podcast productions.

"We're incredibly honored to welcome visionary J.J. Abrams and his renowned Bad Robot productions into the Spotify family. Bad Robot productions have produced some of the world's most riveting and award-winning content and we cannot wait to see how their imaginative stories transcend into the audio space" said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer. "We are committed to bringing some of the world's most respected and dynamic creators to Spotify exclusively, and we are thrilled to add Bad Robot and JJ Abrams's mind-bending and world building stories, alongside their hugely loyal following of dedicated fans, to our wide-ranging catalogue of world-class audio talent."

"I'm thrilled to join Bad Robot as they expand into the world of podcasting. The medium allows for the imagination of creators to thrive. I'm honored to have the opportunity to build out this new venture with Katie, JJ, Brian, and the Bad Robot team. I'm also looking forward to reuniting with Spotify, which was where I started my career in podcasting. I hope through our partnership we can create quality audio content that is meaningful, inclusive, and creator first," said Choi

When it comes to venturing into this territory of entertainment, Bad Robot Co-CEO J.J. Abrams believes it's the best step forward for all parties involved. "Podcasts have obviously become a go-to destination for entertainment, education, and discovery. Given Bad Robot's work in TV, film, games, and music, podcasts were an obvious topic of conversation within the company for a long time. We are thrilled to welcome Christina Choi to lead the way, and to collaborate with Dawn and the incredible Spotify team to bring some incredible stories to life," Abrams explained. Both original scripted and non-scripted podcasts are set to be in production with this unit.