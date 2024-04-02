Posted in: HBO, Max, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Bill Maher, HBO, jackass, max, opinion, Real Time, steve-o

Jackass: Steve-O Calls Out Bill Maher for Not Respecting His Sobriety

On his podcast, Jackass star Steve-O alleged that he turned down appearing on Bill Maher's podcast because Maher refused to not smoke pot.

Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher continues to "woke-whine" & "cancel-cackle" his way to success, with his HBO show about to also be aired on CNN and a newly-announced podcast network on the way to add to his own Club Random podcast. Just a reminder? This is a dude who went all "Sky is falling!" regarding his fears of being "canceled" by a too "woke" younger generation – only to find himself getting sweeter and sweeter deals. So would we be surprised if what Jackass star Steve-O had to share about why he hasn't appeared on Maher's podcast turned out to be true? Nope – but then again, we are looking at one person's allegations

And what was Steve-O claiming on a recent edition of his Wild Ride! podcast? That nearly 16 years sober Steve-O had to turn down an appearance on Maher's podcast because Maher allegedly refused not to smoke pot during the episode. "I'm a clean and sober guy. It's very important that I maintain my sobriety; it's approaching 16 years. I am about to be sweet 16. Really, there's nothing I value more than my sobriety. There's nothing more that I protect than my recovery," he shared during his show. "I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out, and he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. I said I'd happily go on there, but while I'm on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot. He said no, and that's a dealbreaker."

What's interesting about the allegation is that folks on social media noted instances in which it appeared that Maher had avoided smoking out of respect for the specific guest – with Maher specifically mentioning that he purposefully didn't smoke in front of Sheryl Crow. As of this writing, Maher hasn't responded to Steve-O's allegations.

