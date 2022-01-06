Jade Cargill, Dressed as Storm, Becomes First AEW TBS Champion

Jade Cargill, dressed as Storm, defeated Ruby Soho in the final match of the TBS Championship tournament to win the belt and become the inaugural TBS Champion on AEW Dynamite last night. Cargill, who has explained how her look is inspired by the X-Men leader, came out wearing ring gear similar to the Wind Rider's iconic costume, complete with a cape. Cargill went on to overpower Soho and get the pin off an Avalanche Jaded from the second rope. The Chadster was absolutely outraged by the entire thing because this win would have been so much better if it took place in The Chadster's beloved WWE instead.

Jade Cargill is a homegrown AEW star who made her wrestling debut for the company after training at QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory. With a unique look and impressive physique, Cargill was presented as a big star from the start, debuting in a mixed tag team match with NBA star Shaq as her partner to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill won that match and went on to remain undefeated, with her victory over Soho marking her 23rd straight win. The only match Cargill hasn't won is the Casino Battle Royale at last year's AEW All Out PPV, which was won by Soho in her AEW debut.

In The Chadster's opinion, Jade Cargill's career is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. Not only did Cargill defeat a former WWE superstar to win the TBS Championship, but since her entire career has happened in an AEW ring, her rise to championship gold is a slap in the face to WWE by proving that AEW can make stars on its own, without relying on the castoffs of WWE, ROH, or NJPW. Auughh man! So unfair!

Hopefully, Cargill realizes one day that her career could be so much better if she left AEW behind and joined The Chadster's beloved WWE.

