Jake the Snake Roberts to Return to DDP's House Under One Condition

A pro wrestling homecoming of sorts will be taking place soon. Jake "The Snake" Roberts will be allowed to move back into the home of his friend and recovery mentor, Diamond Dallas Page. Page posted the news on Twitter, specifying that there is one condition. According to Page, Roberts will need to complete six days of self-quarantine before he's allowed back in the house.

The Fall and Rise of Jake "The Snake" Roberts

A legendary pro wrestler of the 1980s and 1990s, Roberts' career was derailed due to well-documented addiction issues. Most famously, Roberts' opened up about his life in the 1999 documentary Beyond the Mat. The documentary revealed Roberts smoking crack in a hotel room after reuniting with his daughter. Roberts was the poster child of the harmful effects of the wrestling business on its performers, though he did say that the documentary presented him in a worse light than reality. All of that changed in 2012 when Roberts moved in with Diamond Dallas Page. Page, who is now famous for his healthy living DDP Yoga program, helped Roberts get clean and turn his life around. Roberts has lived with Page on and off since then. He's also seen something of a career resurgence, making various appearances at wrestling organizations, including WWE. Most recently, Roberts has been working for All Elite Wrestling as a manager for Lance Archer. Roberts' masterful grasp of the psychology of wrestling makes him a captivating figure when it comes to cutting a promo, even if he can't utilize that same legendary psychology as an in-ring competitor. Roberts has been featured on every episode of Dynamite since making his debut.

Roberts' Homecoming

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, Roberts found himself stuck in a hotel room on the road. Making matters worse, Roberts tweeted about the loneliness of being stuck in the room alone, even though he seems to be enjoying his run with AEW. Unfortunately, because Page has a family at home, he didn't want Roberts to return and potentially bring infection. Thankfully, Page seems to have changed his mind, revealing that Jake "The Snake" Roberts will move back into Page's house on Sunday. Page tweeted, "OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting Stay Tuned." It's great to hear that Jake is moving back into Page's house, and thanks to AEW's advance filming schedule, Roberts can continue to be a part of AEW Dynamite as he waits out the pandemic, even recording more promos from home if he chooses.