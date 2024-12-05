Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, Watchmen

James Gunn Chooses Watchmen Words Wisely, Loved Lindelof/HBO Series

We're not sure how to read into James Gunn's response about DC Studios and Watchmen when he was asked by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz.

When it comes to adaptations of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen, nothing will ever come close to HBO and Damon Lindelof's Emmy Award-winning Regina King-starring limited series. Why? Because it wasn't an adaptation – it was this wonderful pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix that spoke with its own voice while echoing many of the themes laid out in the original work (while adding a bit to the backstory – shhhh!). The series would go on to win 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Limited Series, Best Actress for a Limited Series for King, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (the most for any show in 2020) – and also one of BCTV's top shows for that year. Though we've been beating the drum for a second season since the series originally wrapped, it appears that Lindelof is more than fine with letting it remain a one-season wonder. Creatively, we can respect that – though our fan side strongly disagrees.

But a lot has changed since then, with DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran creating a New DCU filled with series and film adaptations – with "Elseworlds" playing a major factor in all of that. Lindelof is set to be a major player in that New DCU, joining Tom King and Chris Mundy on the live-action Green Lantern series Lanterns. With the stars aligning like that, would DC Studios be interested in continuing with Lindelof's universe – or doing anything with regard to Watchmen? That's a question that Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz posed to Gunn during the latest edition of the podcast.

Beginning at around the 36:20 mark of the interview, Horowitz and Gunn discuss how DC's "Elseworlds" allows creators to explore characters that fans know and love in new and interesting ways – with Gunn noting that it was that very creative philosophy that led to Watchmen. Horowitz followed up by asking Gunn if DC Studios had any plans for the comics classic: "Would you go back and do anything more with 'Watchmen'?" After a pause and some beard rubbing, Gunn responded, "Ahhh… I don't know. You know. I really like, you know… [pause] I… I… I really respect Alan Moore, I'll say. You know? I really respect him. And, um… and so… um… you know… but… that's it. I did love the TV show,' with Horowitz agreeing.

Hmmm… this might be one of those instances when there's more in the silence to read into than the words. On one hand, it sounded like Watchmen wasn't something DC Studios was thinking about – but then, those silences and carefully-chosen words give us an entirely different read.

