James Gunn Clarifies Lanterns Credit, "Pukes" on Superman AI Trailer

James Gunn reaffirmed Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns roles and made his feelings about a Superman AI trailer clear.

On Saturday, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn and the fine folks behind Max's Creature Commandos made it out to New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to promote the animated series ahead of its December 5th debut. But that wasn't all that Gunn had to share, dropping updates and insights on Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lantern series Lanterns and David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman (more on that below). Now, Gunn has taken to social media for two posts pertaining to both projects.

First up, Gunn clarified his comments during the panel, making it clear that while he was part of the team that came up with the concept for Lanterns, "the forthcoming story is all from the magnificent minds of Chris [Mundy], Tom [King], and Damon [Lindelof]."

While this doesn't relate to what Gunn had to share during NYCC, it does speak to Gunn's overall feeling about AI – in this case, how it was used to generate a truly creepy "trailer" for the 2025 film. Gunn's reaction to seeing it? Three puking emojis…

Lanterns: What We Learned During NYCC 2024

At the top of the panel, Gunn briefly discussed the series and noted how they were "getting ready to shoot that." Later, moderator Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused) asked Gunn for an update on a number of DC Studios projects. In terms of Lanterns, Gunn shared how Pierre was someone he's wanted to work with for a while (noting that he was a finalist to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). In terms of Pierre and Chandler's screen test, Gunn described it as one of the "miraculous moments" when you see two actors connect and it goes beyond even what they're talking about. As for the series itself, Gunn shared how smoothly the series came together while working with Mundy, Lindelof, and King and that – despite its potentially epic nature – the series is very grounded and "very real."

Superman: What James Gunn Shared During NYCC 2024

In terms of Krypto, who was revealed to be in the feature film this week, Gunn notes that the super pup is an "incredible part of the story." In terms of the film itself, Gunn shared that they are deep into post-production, that things were going "extremely well," and that he "feels good" about the film overall at this point.

Regarding Corenswet, Gunn could not sing his praises high enough, stating that his Man of Steel will "blow people the f**k away" and that audiences will have a better appreciation for the "depth of his talent." With Brosnahan, Gunn shared that audiences will "die for her" take on Lois Lane – while also noting Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. If you're looking for a trailer anytime soon, well… it's going to depend on how long you think is too long. When asked about when the first preview footage would hit screens, Gunn responded that the wait for it would be "not too long" – but also "not too soon."

