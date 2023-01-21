James Gunn on DC Studios Casting Philosophy: Right Person, Right Role James Gunn made clear DC Studios' philosophy when it comes to DCU casting: it's the right person for the right role for the best experience.

With ten days left to go in the month, DCU fans' radars are getting tuned up to hear what DC Studio co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran have to share regarding their 10-year-plan for films, television, and more. Along with what projects will be announced, folks are anxious to see who will be filling those roles. Between Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill learning that they won't be resuming their respective roles as Black Adam and Superman in the new DCU, questions marks still surrounding Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman future, and Jason Momoa receiving "great" news during his meeting with Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, there's been a lot going on to fuel our dumpster fires of random speculation. Now, Gunn is clarifying their approach to casting in a tweet that went live earlier today.

As the speculation behind who is going to play who continues to roll on (an interesting practice considering projects haven't been announced yet beyond the Gunn-penned Superman movie), an individual on Twitter urged Gunn not to cast anyone from Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchise, arguing that Gunn should be focusing on "new memories for audiences instead of swimming in the same muddy pond" (I'm sure the cast of GotG love being referred to as a "muddy pond") and that they were "not alone" in their opinion. History lesson? Large groups of people all believing the same things isn't always a good thing… just sayin'. "We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I've always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I've worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I've never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they're easy to work with," was Gunn's response, explaining that casting will be based on the right actor for the right role and not on their past filmography. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today, breaking down the open-mindedness with which DC Studios is approaching its casting process moving forward:

We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I've always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I've worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I've never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they're easy to work with. https://t.co/akXKoj70AS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Though he was taking part in a Variety Studio session to promote his new documentary Deep Rising during the Sundance Film Festival, Momoa was asked about his meeting this week with Gunn, Safran & Zaslav to discuss his DCU future. "It's very, very wonderful. I'm in the house of Warner Bros., and they are liking a lot of stuff I'm doing. We got a lot of good things coming," Momoa shared regarding how the meeting went. As for what that means for his DCU future moving forward, Momoa made it clear that he wasn't planning on handing over his trident anytime soon. "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming," Momoa added on the topic. Here's a look at the video, courtesy of Variety:

"I'll always be Aquaman." Jason Momoa opens up about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran: "We've got a lot of good things coming." https://t.co/m6i0OuZtEC pic.twitter.com/jDFss3gojB — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As you can see from the screencaps below from the video that he posted on Thursday, Momoa referenced being as excited leaving his WBD/DCU meeting that day as he was four years ago. And though he couldn't divulge any details, Momoa offered Gunn, Safran & Zaslav a lot of love for the "really great news" he had received. And just to drive the point home that some excellent Momoa news should be on the way soon, the actor ended the video by blowing kisses to the future. Personally? I'm voting for a Momoa-led Lobo streaming series…