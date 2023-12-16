Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

James Gunn on Tackling "Superman: Legacy" Rumors; Shares Storyboard

James Gunn explains why he needed to shut down the latest Superman: Legacy casting rumors and shares a storyboard from filming.

During a week that saw him defending the size of the Superman: Legacy cast, pushing back on what he described as "cameo porn," and explaining once again the difference between the DCU & DC Studios projects, DC Studios co-CEO & "Legacy" writer/director James Gunn found himself facing two major casting leaks on Friday – and having to push back on both of them. Despite initial reporting from a well-known entertainment news source, Gunn took to Threads to shut down reports that Pom Klementieff & Miriam Shor had joined the film in a pretty definitive way. While casting rumors and set leaks have pretty much become the norm, Gunn explained why he felt the need to go public pretty quickly with his denials. But for those of you looking for something on "Legacy," Gunn also shared a look at a storyboard he created to offer some insight into how his filmmaking process works.

I don't debunk immediately normally. The Miriam rumor has been around for a while & I haven't said anything – not to mention some other untrue rumors going around. But in this case, a Guardian actor, & the story coming from a respectable publication, I felt I needed to say something (also, a confused Pom was the one to send it to me so I wanted it out of the mind of folks as quickly as possible for her sake – otherwise she'll be asked about it at every con & interview for the next two years.)

"Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I'm constantly drawing Superman Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything. Here's one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be [that] we had been discussing," Gunn shared in a post earlier today – sharing a look at the hand-sketched storyboard/artwork he created to demonstrate the point he was trying to make regarding a shot during filming.

James Gunn: Not Every Project Connects to New DCU (And That's Okay)

When it comes to Vertigo and other non-DC titles, Gunn reaffirmed that there will be adaptations there, also ("Yes, for sure – some non-DC Vertigo and other titles we are working on"). As for licensing causing any issues with characters that he and Safran are looking to use, Gunn offering a definitive "nope." But when it came to the issue of DCU, Gunn looked to clarify that not everything that comes out that's DC-related has to connect to his & Safran's DCU timeline. In the following two responses, Gunn reaffirms the difference between having a DCU that's a unified universe (like what's happening with Creature Commandos & Superman: Legacy) and having DC content that exists outside of the DCU (like Elseworlds) & other platforms – and that they can both co-exist. For example, having Matt Reeves' "The Batman" films & The Penguin spinoff series or Merry Little Batman appearing on a streamer that isn't Max doesn't take away from what Gunn & Safran are doing with their core DCU. Two totally different lines when it comes to films, series, video games, etc.

"Yes. One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was there was no real consistency within the universe itself. This never meant – & I never said, as this is how we always envisioned it – all animated & video game content would be in the DCU. I did (& still) say MOST tv & film will be in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld tale (like Matt [Reeves]'s 'The Batman'), but it will have to be exceptional. Never mentioned streaming services, but I like more people able to watch DC stories."

"Not sure where the anger is from, but you misunderstand. DC projects being spread across different platforms so that more people have access to the stories is not the same as not having any cohesion in the DCU timeline, which we very much do (starts with 'Creature Commandos'). 'Merry Little Batman' on Amazon is a fun animated kids' movie that was already being made when we came aboard, but Elseworld animated projects like this will keep happening. I'm not sure how that's confusing."

