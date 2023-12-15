Pom Klementieff, Miriam Shor Superman: Legacy Casting Debunked

Posted in: Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman legacy, warner bros discovery

Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor have reportedly joined the already extremely impressive cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy in unknown roles.

Superman: Legacy is slated to usher in the new Gods and Monsters era on the big screen.

Impressive ensemble includes Corenswet as Superman and Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The anticipated DC Universe film is set to release on July 11, 2025.

EDIT 2: Gunn has also debunked Miriam Shor's casting in Superman: Legacy making this a complete bust in terms of a casting report.

EDIT: Director and writer James Gunn has denied that Pom Klementieff has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy.

One era of DC Universe is coming to a close later this month with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but that doesn't mean we're wasting any time when it comes to the new era. Superman: Legacy is a film that has a ton of eyes on it since it is the first film, not the first entry that goes to Creatures Commandos on the small screen, that will kick off Gods and Monsters. Now that both strikes are over, studios are trying to get as much work done as possible before the holiday season so everything is settled and the ink is dry on contracts when everyone returns in the new year. We got several pieces of casting last month just before Thanksgiving, but The Hollywood Reporter is saying that two more names have been added to the already impressive cast. Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor have both reportedly joined the cast in unknown roles.

The cast of Superman: Legacy has some seriously impressive names taking on fantastic roles. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Superman: Legacy currently has a July 11, 2025 release date.

