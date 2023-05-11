James Gunn: Superman: Legacy Filming Start, Creature Commandos & More James Gunn updated his current projects: Superman: Legacy filming starts January 2024, Creature Commandos is currently recording, and more.

Since we've gotten some great traction from their previous videos, we just wanted to take a second to say that WIRED's "Autocomplete Interview" might be one of the best interview formats out there. Why? Because it's such an unexpected way to learn more about what's to come than a straightforward Q&A. For example, this go-around finds James Gunn & Sean Gunn stopping by to promote Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – and to answer some of the internet's most-searched questions about them on a wide range of topics. And that's when we got a very quick but important update on what James Gunn's currently working on. Aside from promoting GOTG Vol. 3, Gunn confirmed that Superman: Legacy is set to start filming in January, the voice cast is recording Max's Creature Commandos (which Gunn wrote), and Gunn dropped a fascinating last line about "helping other writers" working on "other projects in the DC world."

While the entire exchange between the Gunn brothers is worth checking out, James Gunn drops the January confirmation at the top of the video and then offers a rundown on what he's working on beginning at the 4:55 mark:

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."