Jeff Hardy Defeats Darby Allin in Death-Defying Dynamite Main Event

Whoever thought it was a good idea to put Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy in an anything goes match that encourages them to one-up each other with death-defying leaps off of various high objects, you ought to be both very proud and very ashamed of yourselves. Proud, because it was certainly a hell of an entertaining match, and ashamed because, good lord, it's a miracle both men avoided killing themselves or each other in the ring, which would frankly have been pretty poor taste for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament!

In all seriousness, here are some highlights from Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, the main event of AEW Dynamite tonight.

Hardy walked away with the victory, advancing to the next round in the Owen Hart Tournament. As for Darby Allin? He'll live to attempt to die another day.

