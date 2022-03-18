Jeff Hardy Denies Staging Erratic Walkout to Escape WWE Contract

Jeff Hardy didn't get fired on purpose, even though it was one of the smartest things he's ever done, the newest AEW star revealed in his first interview since joining the company. Hardy appeared on his brother's podcast with journalist Jon Alba, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. There, Jeff Hardy detailed his controversial exit from WWE, characterizing his decision to walk out on the match as being driven by fate or God and denied that he did it on purpose to get fired, as some have speculated.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. When Jeff Hardy was accused of erratic behavior when he left a house show match abruptly through the crowd before the match was over, I was very concerned. Mostly, comrades, that is because I misread the headlines and thought that Hardy had been behaving "erotically." I like to see the Charismatic Enigma, but I don't want to see too much of him, if you know what I mean. Once that was cleared up, like everyone else, I was concerned that Hardy might be affected by the substance abuse issues that plagued parts of his career and which have been made into a storyline in WWE.

But when news later emerged that Hardy reportedly passed his drug test and was never intoxicated, I, like many others, couldn't help but wonder whether Hardy, perhaps in collusion with his brother Matt, staged the whole thing to get out of his WWE contract. If he did, it couldn't have possibly worked more perfectly. However, according to Hardy, that was not the case.

F4WOnline transcribed Hardy's comments:

Certain things happen for a reason and subconsciously that was one of the smartest, maybe the smartest thing, I have ever done. Guided by something higher than me, I'll say. That night in Edinburg, Texas, for some reason, I finished my heat, I took the heat, and I just said 'I'm ready to go.' Went over the railing, disappeared into the crowd and naturally, they think I took something, like drugs or whatever, but I didn't. I thought 'Man, just another unpredictable thing that I can do and I'll get away with it' but it was more serious than that. But again, it was one of the smartest things I have ever done because everything worked out so perfectly mainly because my first day in AEW I felt valuable for the first time, just the care and love I was shown. Where at WWE, I just felt like they were just wanting to keep me there to sell more action figures.

Hardy went on to call WWE's offer to bring him back and put him in the Hall of Fame insulting, claiming the offer made him cry. In further comments transcribed by Fightful, Hardy reiterated that he wasn't intentionally trying to get fired, saying:

It felt right in the moment. I wasn't trying to get released. Just thinking about Survivor Series and how fun that was, the connection with the crowd and they wanted me to win so bad, it made me think back to SummerSlam, it was a big crowd, and I was just there all day for nothing like, 'Why am I even here?' I was so excited to be a part of it, some little spot or something, but I wasn't even involved. 'Why am I even here?' Not just SummerSlam, but, 'Why am I still here in WWE? What's my purpose?' because it didn't feel like I had much of one.

Hardy said that he always planned to go to AEW when his contract was up in another two years, but now that he's there early, he feels valued.

I don't know how much longer I've got and I want to make the most of the time I do have.

Well said, comrade Jeff! Until next time, mis amigos: socialism or death!