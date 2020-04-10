Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan Hosting AMC Talk Show

With a very large number of us (most likely close to every person reading this) in the midst of our respective home lockdowns, AMC, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) are hoping we won't mind a little weekly company to help us pass the time. Starting Friday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on AMC, the couple will host Friday Night In with The Morgans from their farm in upstate New York. The half-hour video-chat based series is described as having a "free-flowing, raw" feel and featuring "unfiltered conversation" about life in self-quarantine, how to still assist the community, finding joy, humor, and hope, in these trying times, how to stay sane and entertained while keeping perspective during isolation.

Guests already booked for the series include Walking Dead co-star Christian Serratos (Selena: The Series), TWD alum Sarah Wayne Callies (Council of Dads, Unspeakable, Colony), Mark Duplass (The League), Katie Aselton (The League, Legion), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), his wife Danneel Ackles (One Tree Hill), and family friend and local physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp. For Morgan and Burton, the show is an opportunity for them to connect with friends and fans while also highlighting some amazing work being done: "We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them. From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years."

For Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, Friday Night In represents the kind of programming experimentation that tough times like our current health crisis usually result in and audiences benefit from: "It's the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody's perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it's a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences." Friday Night In with The Morgans is executive produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk, and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with both Morgan and Burton.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!