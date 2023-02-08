Jerry "The King" Lawler Twitter Account Updates Wrestler's Recovery We have a positive update to pass along regarding the condition of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, who suffered a stroke yesterday.

The wrestling world was left worried yesterday upon learning that one of its greatest legends had suffered a stroke and was rushed into emergency surgery. We reported yesterday afternoon about the news of WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Jerry "The King" Lawler suffering a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, and being rushed into emergency surgery to remove the blockage. Last we heard, 73-year-old Jerry Lawler was hospitalized and was expected to recover, but now today, we've received an update from The King himself, and honestly, he's looking pretty good, all things considered.

In a tweet from Jerry Lawler's official Twitter account, The King was seen in a series of photos with longtime friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart and looked to be in good spirits. The tweet (which appears to be written by someone else as it's not in the first person) informed fans of The King's condition, saying, "Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL, hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

It's great to hear Jerry Lawler is expected to make a full recovery, and it was very reassuring to see some photos of him looking well. After the initial news report of his stroke, the most information we received came from his longtime broadcast partner Jim Ross, who tweeted, "I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler tonight. He's obviously weak, but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive, but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023

Wrestling fans of different generations around the world love Jerry Lawler, and we join them in wishing good health and a speedy recovery to one of the best to ever do it. Get well soon, King!