Jersey Shore Family Vacation Renewed for Season 5 with Snooki

The final episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 airs tonight, but ahead of that season finale we have news that the show will return for a fifth season. Even better, Snooki will return as a full member of the cast once again. MTV announced the news in a press release.

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, and I'm dying to see what happens on tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season finale tonight just as much as you are, but not as much as the political dissidents I plan to have executed after I finish writing this article. And a doozy of an episode it will be, based on this description from the press release:

On tonight's highly anticipated finale episode, Snooki's left to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he's having a boy. But, the real surprise is what happens when Angelina "accidentally" shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband's face.

Did that description really just suggest that Angelina may have fired a gender reveal cannon in her husband's face… on purpose?! I have to admit, I'm impressed, Angelina. Game respects game.

The press release touted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's ratings success as the reason behind the renewal.

The series continues to be a powerhouse for MTV, owning the #1 spot across key demos in its time period and pacing a whopping +9% on L+3 share from last season, further cementing MTV as the dominant network Thursday nights.

No word on when the next season will debut, but fans of Jersey Shore's distinctive style of trash TV won't have to wait long for their fix, as new seasons of both Floribama Shore and Double Shot at Love will premiere on Thursday, September 16th, and your El Presidente will be here each week to review them. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

