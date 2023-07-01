Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: jey uso, money in the bank, recaps, Roman Reigns, wrestling

Jey Uso Pins Roman Reigns as WWE Wins Wrestling War Against AEW

Relive the WWE Money in the Bank epic where The Usos reign supreme! 💪 Sorry, AEW fans - your company just can't compete. 😢

The Chadster just witnessed the greatest wrestling match of all time. Oh sure, AEW and Tony Khan will never admit it, but it is the truth. The Chadster watched, transfixed, as The Usos battled against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what will go down in history as the greatest instance of sports entertainment at WWE Money in the Bank. 👏

It was a display of heart and determination, the likes of which the Chadster hasn't seen since he last watched the WWE's Hulk Hogan take on The Ultimate Warrior. What's that? Oh yes, that battle took place under the watchful eyes of Vince McMahon and not Tony Khan, and it looks like McMahon's tradition of dominance continues. 💪

In what was probably the greatest match ever witnessed by The Chadster's eyes (which are, by the way, often pleasantly sparkling with anticipation every time the WWE logo flashes across his television screen 😊), The Usos took down our Tribal Chief in an epic Bloodline Civil War match.

Awuughh man! So unfair to those poor AEW fans – stuck watching mediocre wrestling while The Chadster was relishing every moment of the WWE spectacle! 😢😢

Jey Uso and his brother blindsided their cousin, Reigns, with a double superkick and shattered his invincibility after Jey Uso became the first person to pin him since he won the championship! The match was a testament to the genius of McMahon and the unparalleled legacy of WWE, crushing whatever little credibility AEW had.

Oh boy, did those dirty tricks on the ring make The Chadster's heart flutter with each near-fall and false finish! Not like AEW's underwhelming matches that feel like a neutered shadow of what wrestling should be. AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business – everything feels so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. 😡

Viewers, The Chadster needs you to understand WWE's triumph. It was a colossal defeat for AEW, crushed under the might of The Undisputed Universal Champion's first pinfall loss, though it was a tag team match. The wrestling war has officially ended – not with a bang, but with a whimper from Tony Khan and his mediocre promotions. 😎😎

The Chadster empathises with AEW fans, wallowing in the dirt tonight – viewers who will never taste the glory of a true wrestling show. They deserve sympathy.The Chadster wants to thank Vince McMahon, Triple H, and everyone at WWE! As a member of Unbiased Journalism Club along with Ariel Helwani, our motto is to appreciate WWE for the life-changing experiences it offers.

The Chadster will leave his readers with one final word. Every time he grips the steering wheel of his faithful Mazda Miata, every time he drinks White Claw seltzer at the end of a long day, every time he hears Smash Mouth tunes, he'll recall the spectacle that was the WWE Money in the Bank. It's more than just wrestling – it is an experience that reshapes this industry's very soul, something AEW and Tony Khan could never hope to understand or accomplish. 🥳🥳 Auughh man! Spot-on! WWE rocks and always will! 🤘🤘

