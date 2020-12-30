Joe Biden, Jill Biden & More Ringing in ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve

The ringing in of the new year will definitely be different this year compared to the past, but luckily ABC will continue their longtime tradition. The network will be airing a COVID-safe alternative to their annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest this new years eve into new years day. With this year having been an election year, joining Seacrest for a brief appearance will be President-Elect Joe Biden and Future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Although the appearance and most of the celebration will be closed to the public, the conversation and music will be broadcast nationwide as usual. The two join in at a time where many are looking ahead to the new year and hope to escape and progress past the chaos that was 2020.

This will be the 49th annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, where it will also be the 16th consecutive year that Seacrest will be hosting the televised event. Others will be joining ABC to host in Times Square with Seacrest, this includes Billy Porter and Lucy Hale. As always, the hosts will be joined at times by those celebrating on the other coast in California. Hosting the ABC New Year's Eve party will be Ciara while in New Orleans, a party will be hosted by Big Freedia. The big ball drop will happen minutes after a big performance by Jennifer Lopez.

Other big performances will be happening throughout the night as well including big names such as Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and Machine Gun Kelly. The latest news of the Bidens joining the list of names appearing for the New Year's Eve celebrations brings even more to a pretty full table. Although the restrictions in place may have us staying indoors and watching from our living rooms or bedrooms (or kitchens or bathrooms, you never know), plenty of entertainment is heading our way when festivities kick off at 8 pm EST this Thursday on ABC.