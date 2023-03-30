Joe Quesada Signs Amazon First-Look Deal to Adapt Comic Book IPs Former Marvel Comics EiC Joe Quesada has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Amazon to adapt comic book IPs for film & television.

Back in November 2022, we learned that Marvel's live-action streaming series universe was going to be expanding in a big way. Thanks to a deal between Amazon and Sony, viewers can expect five upcoming projects, including Spider-Man Noir from Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street), Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Lord & Miller. And that was just the recent comic book-based project in development at the streamer (as we looked at here). Now, as the streamer looks to sharpen its focus on more comics-based film & television projects, Amazon has signed former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief & ex-Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Joe Quesada to an exclusive first-look film and television deal that will see Quesada focusing on adapting existing & new comic book IP for the streamer.

"I can't begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family," Quesada said in a statement. "From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King, and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they're creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I'm surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I'm certain will be quickly imitated." Over the course of his more than two decades at Marvel, Quesada's resume is one that continues to influence the MCU. From helping to produce storylines such as "Civil War" & "Age of Ultron" to helping develop characters such as Ms. Marvel & Miles Morales, it's easy to see how important his contributions still are to Marvel Studios' MCU (and that's not counting his EP credits for Netflix's Daredevil, Luke Cage, and more).

The folks at Amazon have been amazing, and we're just getting started. This is going to be a blast! There's more news to come, so stay tuned. No, seriously, there is. A lot more. https://t.co/CMEbIyQ3Vh — Joe Quesada (@JoeQuesada) March 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nick Pepper, head of U.S.-owned development at Amazon, added, "Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today. The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can't wait to see what he brings to life next."