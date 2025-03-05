Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Goes Live with Everybody Beginning March 12th: Trailer

Set for its 12-week weekly run beginning March 12th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

John Mulaney is bringing his live talk show game back to Netflix beginning on March 12th – and everybody's invited. Earlier today, the streaming service dropped the official trailer for Everybody's Live with John Mulaney – "The Comeback Kid's" 12-week live talk show (though we know that's not doing justice to what Mulaney has to offer) that's set to stream on Wednesdays at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. "We will be live globally with no delay," Mulaney shared during the streaming service's "Next on Netflix" event from earlier this year, making it clear what viewers can expect to not get out of the show's 12-week run. "We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore," Mulaney shared. Coming off of the success of John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA, the clip above for Mulaney's new run seems to keep the same tone and vibe that worked for "Everybody's in LA" – a very good sign.

The release of the official trailer cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Mulaney will host, co-showrun, and executive produce Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, and executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

