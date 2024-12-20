Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: christmas, holidays, josh groban

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays Preview/Viewing Guide

Check out our preview for CBS's Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays - including who's performing, sneak peek clips, and much more!

As we roll deeper into the holiday season – with next week kicking off a run of heavy-hitting specials around Christmas and New Year's Eve/Day – the amazing Josh Grobin is hosting an entertainment special tonight meant to spotlight the importance of family during the holiday season. With the special set to his CBS screens tonight at 9 pm ET/PT (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after), we have a preview/viewing guide for CBS's Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays – including sneak peek clips, an image gallery, a rundown of who's performing, and much more!

Who Can We Expect to See? Hosted and executive produced by Groban and filmed in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the special looks to combine compelling stories, music, comedy, and a live adoption on stage – celebrating the creation of a new family. Musical performances during the special will include holiday classics, new releases, and original duets with Groban and his guests, including James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War And Treaty.

Can We Get a Preview of CBS's "Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays"? Not only do we have a pretty impressive image gallery to pass along, but CBS was kind enough to release a series of sneak peeks at Groban performing solo as well as with his guests:

What Can You Tell Us About "Home for the Holidays"? For the last quarter-century, the award-winning "Home for the Holidays" has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving children into loving forever families. CBS's Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays continues its legacy of showcasing the transformative power of adoption, the true meaning of family, and the magic of Christmas as seen through a child's eyes.

What Can You Tell Us About Josh Groban? Tony, Emmy, and five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with numerous film and television appearances. His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums. Along the way, he has packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Asia. Making his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in 2016 in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912, he took to Broadway again in 2023 in his Tony and Grammy-nominated role in Sweeney Todd.

"I am honored and excited to host a show with friends old and new to celebrate the unity and togetherness of the holidays. It's especially important because it will spread the importance of adoption and will feature the most incredible kids. I can't wait for everyone to watch with their families, sing along, and hopefully make room in their hearts and homes for a child who needs one," Groban shared about the goal of his holiday special.

What About The Fine Print? CBS's Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment. Josh Groban, Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Marilyn Seabury, and Diarmuid Quinn are the executive producers. Jennifer Perry, Nicole Cadena, and Kelly Brock are producers. Michael Simon is the director.

