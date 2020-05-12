Ju-on: Origins Official Trailer Connects 40 Years of Horror

Though it's been two decades since it was released, Takashi Shimizu's Ju-On: The Curse continues to hold sway in the field of horror. The work would go on to inspire a new generation of filmmaking, as well as a number of sequels and the occasional remake. Starting July 3, Ju-on: Origins will be the latest addition to "The Grudge" horror franchise. Written by Yo Takahashi and Takashige Ichise, and directed by Sho Miyake, the series is set to focus on paranormal investigator Odajima and television personality Haruka Honjo.

Honjo has been hearing disturbing footsteps in her apartment, drawing the duo into the franchise's cursed house and into terrifying encounters with otherworldly forces. An eerie connection between a number of horrifying incidents that took place between 1958 and 1997 is found: they all stemmed from the same house. Set over the course of four decades, the series explores the nature of these incidents, building on the established premise of the films while elevating the story (and the horror) to new heights.

The J-Horror classic franchise Ju-On was actually based on real events that occurred over four decades – and the truth is even more terrifying. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?

Miyake's film Playback was officially entered into competition at the Locarno International Film Festival, while his previous work And Your Bird Can Sing was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, with critics agreeing that Miyake is an emerging talent on the international entertainment scene. The folks behind Ju-on: Origins promise a series that stays true to the core appeal of Japanese horror, while also digging deeper to expose the human drama beneath.