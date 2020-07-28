Judge Dredd Series Coming Once COVID-19 Leaves Mega-City One

The crime-infested television streets of Mega-City One are about to meet their one-man officer, judge, jury, and executioner- just as soon as everyone in Mega-City One can actually go outside, have brunch together in the park, maybe share a space bicycle built for two. Comics publisher Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley (2000AD) shared with YouTube show V2A Emergency Broadcast System that the early stages of development on a "Judge Dredd" series are already underway and that a script for a series is already in place. The biggest stumbling block right now? COV-ID. "I want there to be a sequel [to 2012's Dredd]. We've got the rights back so we can do it, we've just got to get rid of this virus thing that's going on at the moment, and then hopefully things can kick off in all sorts of different areas of making film and TV, it's just– it's all very messed up at the moment for everybody," shared the executive.

Kingsley continued, "A lot of work has been done on all sorts of different scripts actually, so Mega-City One the TV show. Basically we can't go into production because of the [coronavirus pandemic] and we've got scripts and everything is ready to go but the problem is, because of the pandemic and everybody's funding changes and everybody's shifting around."

While no deal has been secure with a network or streamer for the project, Kingsley did say that they are negotiating with representatives from a number of platforms that are "quite a long way down the road." As for having Karl Urban and Olivia Thirlby from the 2021 sci-fi film, or Sylvester Stallone from the 1995 effort, Kingsley sounds like they're open to it: "Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back."