Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Set to Stream on Crunchyroll Beginning This Wednesday

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the hit prequel movie of the hugely popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, begins streaming on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, September 21st. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash-hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami.

As the offficial Synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 goes:

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse…?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is animated by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. The runtime is 105 minutes.

The anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and has sold over 60 million copies in Japan. In the US, the series is published by VIZ Media. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll.