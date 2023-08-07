Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 5 "Premature Death": Beginning of the End?

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen S02E05 "Premature Death" was a perfect depiction of how trauma can affect two people very differently.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Premature Death," was a perfect depiction of how trauma can affect two people differently. It was a fantastic episode, and while it does not make excuses for the new villain in our story, it certainly shows us and helps us understand why things went south for Geto. It also shows how bad things suddenly turn for Gojo and Geto and why a wedge was driven between the two of them. I wish Geto would have talked things out first, but at the same time, it feels like nothing would have changed this descent into madness.

We all knew it would happen, but was I ready for it? No, in fact, I put off the episode to live in the Geto-Gojo friend-zone bliss for a bit longer. However, it was a perfect showcase of how the trauma of the events impacted both Gojo and Geto, as we see how things have moved along as it fast-forwards a year ahead after Riko's death. It shows how things you go through can either bring the best or the worst of you out. Though granted, we can also debate if Gojo's approach of continuously having your technique active is actually a healthy coping device.

We get to hear Geto's words again about how disgusting the taste of a curse is. We see how Gojo has been perfecting his technique in the past year and how both Geto and Gojo have been going on solo missions more often. We see and feel how this has affected Geto differently than Gojo. Geto has lost weight and has become more isolated. We start seeing how his mentality starts shifting toward regular humans. And how, after talking to special grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukomo, he is really facing a fork in the road between what he has believed all along and how he really feels after seeing the bad face of humanity. Always trying to find a meaning or point behind what he does to live by. Yuki explains to him that she is trying to create a new world where humans learn how to use the power in order to have a world without curses and why Toji was so important for this research.

Seeing Haibara, the underclassman who he had spoken to before Yuki, getting killed in a mission is where Geto's decision starts formulating. He is then sent on a mission where he finds two girls who had been abused by villagers for being different and snaps by killing all villagers. We also hear how he has killed his own parents and has been branded a curse user and sentenced to death. Geto appears to Shoko and does not try making up excuses for how he has chosen to live, shortly also found by Gojo, who cannot bring himself to kill him on the spot. Geto, once again, does not make excuses for himself and explains to Gojo why he has chosen this path and how there is a point to what he is doing: searching to kill all humans, who he calls monkeys, and how his parents were no exception to this.

It kind of brought me back to what Toji said about parenting during their fight a year prior. Anyway, Geto takes over one of the religious groups and shows them what will happen to them if they do not support him as their new leader. Talking about Toji, we see how Gojo finds Megumi and asks about his wanting to be part of the Zen'in clan, pretty much explaining what will happen in a few years when they catch up to his powers. In his eyes, after the boi answers, we see Gojo making up his mind to save the boy and urges him to get stronger to keep up with him. It was pretty sweet because we see Gojo waking up to his students in the present, and it was so heart-warming to see them together again. I am so excited for the rest of the season. There is so much I am looking forward to with Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, but also not ready for any of it in my heart.

