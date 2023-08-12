Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Returns with a Vengeance on August 31st

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2, one of the crown jewels of the current anime season, is on hiatus but will be returning on Thursday, August 31st.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season Two, one of the crown jewels of the current anime season, is on a short hiatus right now but will return on Thursday, August 31, to regularly scheduled weekly episodes for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc, which will simulcast only on Crunchyroll.

Before the break, the fifth episode of Season 2, which aired on Thursday, August 3, wrapped up the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. The English dub for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 is currently airing new episodes for those who would like to catch up!

JUJUTSU KAISEN is about Yuji Itadori, a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

The second season of JUJUTSU KAISEN is animated by MAPPA (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan Final Season; Hell's Paradise) and directed by Shota Goshozono. The screenplay and series composition is written by Hiroshi Seko (VINLAND SAGA; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100).

Additional credits include character design by Sayaka Koiso (Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers) and Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri!!! on Ice); art direction by Junichi Higashi (Cowboy Bebop); cinematography by Teppei Ito (Chainsaw Man); editing by Keisuke Yanagi (Tokyo Ghoul); and music composed by Yoshimasa Terui (JUJUTSU KAISEN). The opening and ending theme music for the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc are performed by Tatsuya Kitani and Soushi Sakiyama, respectfully.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!