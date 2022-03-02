Julia: HBO Max Julia Child-Inspired Series Serves Up Official Trailer

The trailer is finally here for the upcoming HBO Max original comedy series, Julia, based on the iconic chef of the same name, Julia Child. Julia debuts with three episodes Thursday, March 31 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through May 5. But before we get to that, here's a look at the newest poster key art that was released for the series:

Now here's your look at the official trailer and series overview for HBO Max's Julia:

Julia is inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and her long-running television series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia's life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

What a perfect way to start off Women's History Month of 2022 but with a trailer for Julia, showing us a look at the barrier-breaking female chef who defied and dealt with the subtle and not-so-subtle sexist undertones of the era and industry. The eight episodes of the series that start off on May 5th stars many well-known names such as Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott. Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser (The Society) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow) of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, and Charles McDougall also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. It will be a unique look at Child's life and career that moved into television, plus her comedic presence will be nice to see on screen as interpreted by Lancashire who'll be playing her on the small screen. Let us know in the comments below what you thought of the trailer for Julia!