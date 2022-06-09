Junji Ito Maniac: Horror Manga Master Intros New Netflix Series Deal

A master of horror manga, Junji Ito, appeared in a video from Netflix announcing a new series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. The almost four-minute-long video provides some information and background to the work we are to expect from this new series.

Junji Ito has discussed how he'll be bringing over 20 of his stories to be turned into an anime within this horror anthology. We're being given three titles that are for sure making it into the series, Tomie, Souichi, and The Hanging Balloons. There is yet to be confirmation on which stories from the first two titles will be included but it's awesome to hear some of the ones selected already. Looking at the desk we can spot the Shiver title in there as well.

"Junji Ito introduces his upcoming Netflix series, 'Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre'. Get ready as he reveals some of his works getting the anime treatment as well as gives a first look sneak peek at some of the character designs."

Some sneak peeks at drawings and designs for the characters were explained by Junji Ito and some interesting backstory on them was given as well. Going back to his debut, Tomie, the manga master discussed some reptilian origins and how horrific grief and losing someone close to you can be. A lot about facial expressions is mentioned and knowing Junji Ito's work, no matter the title, makes a lot of sense how big that is in Souichi. The mix of simplicity with complex horror and fear continues to be seen in what he described in the video. Not much else has been offered on what there is to expect such as release dates or the order in which the titles will be put out. So, we'll be patiently (as best we can) for any more information to be released in the future about this exciting new series.