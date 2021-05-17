Jupiter's Legacy Co-Creator Mark Millar Offers Viewers BTS Set Visit

With Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy burning up the tops of the streaming charts around the world, viewers are getting another look at the world of super-family The Sampsons, Josh Duhamel's (Transformers) Sheldon Sampson aka Utopian, Leslie Bibb's (Tag) Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Ben Daniels' (The Crown) Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave, Andrew Horton's (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) Brandon Sampson, and Elena Kampouris's (Sacred Lies) Chloe Sampson- but this time, from a much more personal and artistic perspective.

In the following featurette, Millar takes us on a tour of the production through the eyes of one of the comic book series' creators to offer some intimate thoughts on how it felt seeing the printed page come to life. Here's a look behind the scenes of Jupiter's Legacy:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mark Millar on the Set of Jupiter's Legacy | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7sb1wogvI8)

With the series currently sticking a sweet superhero landing on the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE)

But that's not all because we also have a look at how the comics made the jump from the page to the screen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official First Look – From Comic To Screen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09wRcI48110)

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.