Jupiter's Legacy fans got some good news and a whole lot of bad news this week concerning Netflix and Mark Millar's Millarworld adaptation of the comic book series. On the plus side, Millar and Leinil Francis Yu's villain-focused Supercrooks will be getting a live-action take and set within the JL universe. On the serious negative side, that JL universe won't be the one fans watched but that version is done- with Millar announcing that a second season won't be happening and the actors have been let out of their contracts (with plans to redo the property down the road). Now while it's still not clear how much the cast knew before the decision went public, star Josh Duhamel (Transformers)

"When you get dumped by [Netflix] and have to put yourself back out there…. #sexysantasummer What's up, [Hulu]?", wrote Duhamel in his post while showing off a body that guys half his age couldn't imagine rockin':

Last month, Millar offered an update on how things were looking with the anime adaptation of Super Crooks. "We're excited for the world to see the anime adaptation of 'Super Crooks' later this year. This superpowered heist comic about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones.inc (My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Godzilla Singular Point). Fans will be able to catch the first glimpse of this highly anticipated series at the Annecy Festival this June." Here's a look at Millar's post from earlier today finalizing the news about the chapter in the "Jupiter's Legacy" universe:

With the series still sticking a sweet superhero landing on the streaming service, here's a look back at the trailer:

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

