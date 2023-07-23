Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dcu, Jensen Ackles, justice league, sdcc, warworld

Justice League: Warworld Exclusive: Batman Isn't Feeling "Hopeless"

Jensen Ackles' Batman isn't feeling "Hopeless" in the following exclusive clip from Justice League: Warworld - but he can't remember why.

Bleeding Cool has just received an exclusive clip for Justice League: Warworld. With the world premiere happening at SDCC 2023, this never-before-seen clip has fallen right into our laps from our friends over at Warner Bros Discovery. The highly anticipated R-rated animated movie features DC's Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman as they find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. Justice League: Warworld will be available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on July 25, 2023. Reprising their roles as DC's key trio of Super Heroes are Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) as Batman and Officer Wayne, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee) as Superman and Agent Kent, and Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman and Diana Prince.

Dig the clip below in which Batman discovers he can still use his detective and observation skills but isn't sure how… or why.

The all-new, feature-length film brings together DC's "Trinity" for the first time during the Butch Lukic-helmed (Lukic-verse) DC Universe Movies arc. Based on the full trailer (below)… upon uniting, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, but each to their own world or reality. Batman (Ackles) is placed in a savage warrior wasteland, Wonder Woman (Katic) is placed in the Old West, and Superman (Criss) seems to be in a 1950s UFO invasion movie.

Jeff Wamester (Legion of Super-Heroes) directs Justice League: Warworld from a script by a trio of screenwriters – Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War), and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). Producers are Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham). Executive Producer is Michael Uslan, alongside Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween) and Sam Register. Justice League: Warworld will be available on July 25 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Pre-order your copy now.

