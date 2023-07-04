Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: city primeval, fx, justified, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, trailer

Justified: Natalie Zea on Willa's "City Primeval" Age Not Adding Up

Justified star Natalie Zea on the "City Primeval" age of Vivian Olyphant's Willa Givens not quite matching up with Willa's age in the finale.

In two weeks, Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval will be unleashed across FX screens, as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) returns to take on his baddest "big bad" yet – Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook). And in the middle of that building storm is Raylan's daughter, Willa Givens – portrayed by Olyphant's daughter, Vivian Olyphant. As excitement for the return of the beloved series continues to grow, a number of folks have pointed out how Willa's age at the end of the original series and her age in "City Primeval" don't add up – including Willa's on-screen mother.

Speaking with TVLine, Natalie Zea (Winona Hawkins) shared her thoughts on the bit of "timey-wimey" stuff going on regarding Willa's age when the series returns. Shown an image of Vivian Olyphant as an older Willa, Zea remarked, "It is wild. She's an adult young lady." While noting that Vivian is "a very sweet girl" and adding, "I like her" when it comes to Vivian taking on the role, Zea can't help but notice how the ages don't work with the math, noting, "She was four [at the time the original series wrapped its run], and Vivian is 19 or 20, but playing… 14?" But even though her character will be away from the action on a trip, Zea definitely planning to check out the series' return. "It's my family there, and I will always have a very specific and ooey-gooey place in my heart for all of them," Zea added. "They're a great group of people…. I love them."

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

