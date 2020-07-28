Kairi Sane Says Goodbye to WWE Universe as Nia Jax Returns to Raw

Kairi Sane said farewell to the WWE Universe last night on the same night that Nia Jax made her return to Raw. Sane doesn't outright say that she's leaving Raw and fleeing the country to return to Japan in order to get as far away from Jax as humanly possible lest Jax injured her in a match again, but it can't possibly be a coincidence, right? WWE released the following statement about Sane's departure.

Following Monday Night Raw, Kairi Sane took to Twitter to thank her fellow Superstars, WWE staff and the WWE Universe for their support as she prepares to leave WWE. Sane joined WWE in 2017, winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Along with the hearts of the WWE Universe, she would go on to capture the NXT Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka. Sane's fellow Superstars responded in kind on social media. WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!

On Twitter, Sane issued the following farewell address:

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️

In what could be her final WWE storyline, Sane cost Asuka the Raw Women's Championship during a title match between Asuka and Sasha Banks on Raw last night. The match was stipulated such that the championship could change hands via countout or disqualification. Sane and Bayley brawled backstage during the start of the match, leaving Banks and Asuka to battle it out alone in the ring. Asuka seemingly had Banks beat, when Bayley appeared on the Titantron assaulting Sane. Asuka was torn, but when Sane cried out for her help, Asuka left Banks in the ring and ran backstage, getting counted out and losing the title. It was a remarkable tale of friendship, both between Sane and Asuka, but also between Banks and Bayley, with Bayley finding a way to come through for her best friend. We can't think of a better way for Sane to end her WWE career, especially since the alternative might have been leaving on a stretcher after another Nia Jax match. Best of luck to Kairi Sane, who never got the main roster push she deserved.