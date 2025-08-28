Posted in: TV | Tagged: Karen Read

Karen Read Trial Set for Series From Elizabeth Banks, David E. Kelley

David E. Kelley is producing a series for Prime Video about the Karen Read murder trial, starring and executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks.

Prime Video and Warner Bros Television are developing a new limited series about the Karen Read murder trial, with Elizabeth Banks on board to play Read, with David E. Kelley producing. Because we are in Hell. Justin Noble will be the showrunner, write the series, and serve as executive producer. The series will be based on the Law & Crime and Wondery podcast. Karen, the series follows the trial that captivated the country and turned Read into a household name. When a Boston police officer is found dead in the snow, his girlfriend, Karen Read, becomes the prime suspect in his death. The case fractured a community, with some believing her guilty of first-degree murder. Still, others believe she was the victim of a sweeping cover-up by state and local law enforcement, with the police department actively framing her. This series explored society's obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy, and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions.

The Karen Read trial not only became a recurring story on morning talk shows across the country but also quickly became multiple news specials and a Netflix documentary before the final verdict was even delivered. Deadline reported that Noble pitched Elizabeth Banks' production company, Brownstone, with the idea for the show. Once the trial ended this past spring, they began packaging the remaining elements with Kelley as a producer, along with Wondery and Law & Crime.

Banks will also executive produce through Brownstone with her producing partners Max Handelman and Krissy Wall. Matt Kelley and Matt Tinker will executive produce via the David E. Kelley Productions banner. Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, and Jeni Mulein will also executive produce through their Wondery banner, as will Rachel Stockman and Dan Abrams through their Law & Crime company.

