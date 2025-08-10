Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Ashante Thee Adonis, karrion kross, Scarlett, wrestling

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Ashante Thee Adonis Apparently Exit WWE

Three prominent WWE performers have been moved to alumni status following the expiration of their contracts, with the departures of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in particular generating drama and speculation.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) appears to have experienced a significant roster transformation as three prominent performers have been relocated from the company's active roster to its alumni section, signaling their apparent departure from the organization. Kevin Robert Kesar, known as Karrion Kross, his real-life spouse, Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar, known as Scarlett Bordeaux, and Tehuti Miles, known as Ashante Thee Adonis, have all been removed from WWE's active roster pages, with the circumstances surrounding the departures generating considerable speculation within the professional wrestling community. All three confirmed their exits on social media.

The most contentious departure involves Kross and Bordeaux, whose contract negotiations with WWE have reportedly reached an unsuccessful conclusion. According to available information, both performers had been engaged in discussions with the company regarding new contracts, though these negotiations evidently failed to produce mutually agreeable terms.

Hey… life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings:

Business@killerkross.com See you all again soon. ⏳ — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Kross addressed the situation directly through a video statement, elucidating the complexities of his negotiation process with WWE management. In his comprehensive disclosure, Kross characterized the negotiations as "confusing and stressful," revealing that he had initially expressed interest in extending his tenure with the company as early as January. However, according to Kross, WWE did not reciprocate with substantive discussions until recently, and when they did materialize, he described the conversation as unserious and "not a real conversation." Despite expressing disappointment with the negotiation process, Kross maintained his desire to remain with WWE and potentially conclude his professional wrestling career within the organization.

Bordeaux subsequently issued her own statement via social media platforms, offering a more sentimental reflection on her WWE tenure. In her message, she expressed profound appreciation for her colleagues and the fanbase, characterizing the WWE locker room as the finest she had experienced throughout her career. Bordeaux emphasized the familial bonds formed during her time with the company and acknowledged the instrumental role of the audience in her performances. She concluded by announcing her availability for future bookings and appearances, providing professional contact information for prospective opportunities.

My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it's been the best locker room I've ever been part of. These people aren't just coworkers, they're family. I love you all, and I'll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you've never just been a crowd.… — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The wrestling community has been rife with conjecture regarding whether these departures might constitute an elaborate storyline rather than legitimate roster changes, though no direct evidence exists supporting this angle. Such speculation has been fueled by WWE's recent propensity for incorporating reality-based narratives into their programming. The company recently orchestrated a deceptive narrative involving Seth Rollins, who was purportedly injured only to return at SummerSlam in apparent full health, subsequently executing his Money in the Bank contract cash-in on CM Punk following Punk's victory over Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, the precedent established by R-Truth's situation several months prior has contributed to the uncertainty. Ron Killings, who portrays R-Truth, was legitimately released from WWE but was subsequently rehired following substantial industry-wide criticism. Upon his return, Killings was permitted to portray a more serious character iteration. WWE executive Paul Levesque, otherwise known as Triple H, subsequently claimed that Truth's departure and return was "all part of the show," though this assertion appeared inconsistent with the circumstances surrounding the initial release. Hopwever, while speculation regarding potential storyline elements persists surrounding Kross and Bordeaux, no reliable sources have substantiated these theories.

In contrast to the complex situations surrounding Kross and Bordeaux, the former Ashante Thee Adonis departed with considerably less controversy. Miles announced his exit through social media, expressing gratitude for his six-year tenure with WWE while maintaining an optimistic outlook regarding his future endeavors. His statement conveyed appreciation for the opportunities, experiences, and collaborative relationships formed during his WWE career, while simultaneously expressing enthusiasm for demonstrating his capabilities in new environments.

After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I've had the chance to work with. I'm truly excited to show the world… — Tehuti Miles (@tehutimiles) August 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The simultaneous departure of three talented performers represents a notable shift in WWE's roster composition. The wrestling industry will undoubtedly monitor these developments closely, particularly regarding where these performers might subsequently appear and whether WWE might attempt to renegotiate with any of the departed talent, or whether they could see interest from alternative promotions such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) or Total Nonstop Action (TNA), or from international companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

As the professional wrestling landscape continues to evolve with multiple major promotions vying for top-tier talent, these departures underscore the competitive nature of contract negotiations and the importance of maintaining positive relationships between performers and management. The coming weeks will likely provide additional clarity regarding the permanence of these roster changes and the future trajectories of Kross, Bordeaux, and Miles within the professional wrestling industry.

