Kathyrn Hahn Gives Bleeding Cool The WandaVision Gossip

Marvel's Wandavision Collector's Special is a new publication from Titan Books out on the 21st of September that includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff and Vision's adventures in the town of Westview, where nothing is as it seems. The deluxe collector's volume goes behind the scenes of the TV series with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and explores the story with photography and concept art. And Bleeding Cool has an exclusive extract talking to Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agnes and Agatha Harkness, titled, suitably for Bleeding Cool, "Gossip With The Nosy Neighbor!"

GOSSIP WITH THE NOSY NEIGHBOR! What's it like joining the MCU? KATHRYN HAHN: I mean, honestly — if I had been asked, "What would be the requirements for you to join this world? What would be the character that you would like to play in this world?" This part contains all of that and more. It couldn't be more. It could not be more fun and delicious. How has it been working with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and the crew? KH: Well, you know we were able to have a really solid rehearsal period. I think it's because the first episode was shot in front of a live audience. It was shot as a play almost. So, we really did feel like we were becoming this ensemble. It was really a gift as actors. It really felt like we were creating this little theater troupe. And so, there has been this really beautiful little bond between this whole crew. Lizzie and with Paul…they had been working together for a long time. So to come on and feel that welcomed by them, especially in this part… it just gave it more fuel and just more texture. They're both such incredible actors, and as the fans know, and as I know now as a fan, their chemistry is so profound and so deeply felt. They're both such incredible people as well. This has been just like a dream. And Lizzie's such a professional. She's so disciplined. And she has such integrity, so it's been a real pleasure watching her work.

In the series, you shift from decade to decade, and wear period clothing. Did you have a favorite era? KH: Yeah, I would say the '50s was particularly fun, because we got to shoot it in front of a live audience, and that was just a dream. And the costumes are so fabulous. [Costume designer] Mayes Rubeo is such a genius and an artist. So, that was particularly fun. And the '60s as well, I love the black-and-white. I'll tell you. I do not envy the women of the '50s and '60s. What they had to go through is no joke. You would not find it fun. It was not fun, from the pantyhose to the corset, I was like — nope! I did like the free and easy '70s. I did not mind it. But that polyester does not breathe, I'll say. It does not. It really captures a scent and does not let it go until you don't want it to. And then it just keeps letting the same scent go from two days before. Even if you dry clean it, it's just trapped in there.

Marvel's Wandavision Collector's Special is published by Titan Comics on the 21st of September, hardcover, 128 pages, $24.99.