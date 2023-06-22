Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Kazuchika Okada Showed Up on AEW Dynamite in Blatant Shot at WWE

The Chadster spills the beans on Kazuchika Okada's AEW appearance, a Forbidden Door dream match setup, and Tony Khan's relentless attempts to upstage WWE! 😱🤬

Hey there, readers, guess who's back? It's your favorite wrestling blogger, The Chadster, with another report from the not-so-wonderful world of non-WWE wrestling. The Chadster can't believe what happened on AEW Dynamite last night! 😠 Tony Khan, AEW's billionaire owner, had the audacity to use multiple intertwining segments throughout the night to promote two big matches for the Forbidden Door PPV this weekend, culminating in the Rainmaker himself, Kazuchika Okada, appearing on Dynamite to end the show. Talk about trying to steal WWE's thunder! 🙄

The Chadster's going to give you lowdown on how this all went down. So, throughout the night on AEW Dynamite, we saw the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) backstage with Takeshita and Don Callis, talking about their five-on-five match against the Elite at Forbidden Door. Later, the Elite—Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the Young Bucks—Matt and Nick Jackson, responded backstage, accepting the challenge, with Eddie Kingston revealing he'll be the fourth man to team with the Bucks and Page, while he would reveal the fifth man later in the show.

Kingston's reveal came at the very end of the show, but before he could finish, Jon Moxley angrily stormed the ring addressing Kingston. As if this little confrontation wasn't enough, after Kingston revealed that NJPW star Ishii would be the fifth man, the BCC decided to swarm the ring and brawl with Kingston and Ishii. Bryan Danielson, not wanting to miss out on the action, called out Okada at that very moment. After some back-and-forth threats, Okada's music played, and the Rainmaker hit the ring. Okada and Danielson finally faced off as the show ended, though Danielson escaped, leaving Wheeler Yuta to take the beating. Unbelievable! 😡

Ah, man! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️ Tony Khan is clearly pulling out all the stops to promote this PPV. Danielson vs. Okada is a dream match that should never have happened in AEW. Danielson should have stayed in WWE, where his talents could have been properly showcased in a respectful and sanitized manner. This team-up of AEW and NJPW is pure bullying of WWE at its worst. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🗑

So there The Chadster was, this morning, driving his Mazda Miata to McDonald's to get an Egg McMuffin when, lo and behold, The Chadster swore he saw Tony Khan himself, working behind the counter! 😲 The Chadster's sandwich had an excessive amount of salt on it – probably the work of Tony Khan wanting to spoil The Chadster's breakfast. 🤔 Enough was enough! The Chadster parked the car and stormed into the McDonald's.

The Chadster asked the employees where Tony Khan was hiding, but they all played dumb—The Chadster was not about to fall for their tricks! As The Chadster demanded answers, someone decided to call the police. When the officers arrived, they refused to take The Chadster's claims seriously and even suggested that The Chadster seek mental help. 🚓 🤨 Clearly, they must be on Tony Khan's payroll! Ugh, why is he SO obsessed with The Chadster?!

In conclusion, these Forbidden Door matches are yet another attempt by Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off. BCC vs. The Elite and Danielson vs. Okada are clearly just ways to bully WWE and it's so disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😖 Stay tuned, dear readers, for more unbiased wrestling journalism. And hey, Tony Khan, can you just leave The Chadster alone?! Until next time, The Chadster's got your backs when it comes to calling out AEW's nonsense! 😉👊

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!