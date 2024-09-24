Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: fraggle rock, jim henson, sesame street, the muppets

Kermit the Frog, Oscar the Grouch, Gobo Fraggle Honor Jim Henson BDay

Kermit the Frog, Oscar the Grouch, and Gobo Fraggle celebrate the late Jim Henson in a new short that was released in honor of his birthday.

The Muppets universe. Sesame Street. Fraggle Rock. Labyrinth. The Dark Crystal. Puppeteer, animator, actor, and filmmaker Jim Henson (born James Maury Henson in 1936) continues to have an impact on not just pop culture but our society as a whole – nearly 35 years after his passing. But today, it's about celebrating the birthday of the late, great creative icon – and who better to do that than Kermit the Frog, Oscar the Grouch, and Gobo Fraggle? In a video posted on The Muppets YouTube channel earlier today (that you can check out above), Kermit and Gobo meet up – with Kermit noting to Gobo that it's a "special day" where he likes to think about creativity, innovation, and imagination (but Gobo is looking for adventure). Finally, Oscar shows up to shoo the two away before they ruin his perfectly rotten day – but before the clip ends, Oscar lays flowers on a park bench honoring Henson's birthday with a Muppet Daily News headline that reads, "A City in Celebration."

With today being Henson's birthday, it just felt right to pass along a look at the official trailer and overview for Jim Henson Idea Man, currently streaming on Disney+:

"Jim Henson Idea Man" takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson's restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionized television, inspired generations, and created some of the world's most beloved characters. Featuring new interviews with Henson's closest collaborators and children, as well as never-before-seen materials from his personal archives—including home movies, photographs, sketches, and diaries— Howard brings us an entertaining and insightful look at a man whose boundless imagination changed the world.

Stemming from Imagine Documentaries and directed by Ron Howard, Jim Henson Idea Man was produced by Howard, Brian Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes, Mark Monroe, and Christopher St. John. Paul Crowder, Meredith Kaulfers, and Michael Rosenberg served as executive producers – with the score composed by David Fleming.

